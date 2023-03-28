Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC Makes New $158.91 Million Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,167,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,909,000. Earthstone Energy makes up approximately 54.5% of Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Earthstone Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

ESTE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 394,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,606. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

