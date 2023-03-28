Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,837,000 after acquiring an additional 385,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. 150,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.