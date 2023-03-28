Powers Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.9% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,655. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

