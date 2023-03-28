Powers Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. 234,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,937. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

