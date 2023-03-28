Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

