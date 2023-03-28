Presima Securities ULC Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,347,000 after acquiring an additional 747,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 308,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

