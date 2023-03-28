Presima Securities ULC Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,174,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

NYSE ES traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $76.90. 239,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,047. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

