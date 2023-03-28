Presima Securities ULC Invests $7.05 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 2.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. 249,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,704. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

