Presima Securities ULC Purchases 66,300 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.24% of Brixmor Property Group worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 123,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 581,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.