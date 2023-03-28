Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 14th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. 24,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,935. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

