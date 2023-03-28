ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.43

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1317062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $84,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProFrac by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,596 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in ProFrac by 35.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 306,933 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProFrac by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 156,826 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 962,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 307,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

