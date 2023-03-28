Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.
Progress Software Stock Performance
PRGS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. 311,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36.
Progress Software Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software
In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.