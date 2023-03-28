Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. 311,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

