Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-688 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.79 million. Progress Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 311,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,113. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

