Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. 311,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

