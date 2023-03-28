Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.80 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $87.61 million and $3.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00017564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00204515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,329.90 or 0.99991884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.67647465 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,767,664.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.