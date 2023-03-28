Prom (PROM) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00017481 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $87.08 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00204312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,307.95 or 1.00044265 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.67647465 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,767,664.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

