Prom Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00017629 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $86.54 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00030069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00202651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,913.46 or 1.00063126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.67647465 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,767,664.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

