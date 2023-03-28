Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Trading Down 6.8 %
OTCMKTS:CEOS traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 179,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,372. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Psykey Company Profile
