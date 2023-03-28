Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Trading Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:CEOS traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 179,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,372. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Psykey Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

