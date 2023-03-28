PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Update

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

