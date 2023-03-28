Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Shares Up 56.2%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 56.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 108,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 19,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.13 million, a PE ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

