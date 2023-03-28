Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 194,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,644. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.