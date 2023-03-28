Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
