QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. QHSLab has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Get QHSLab alerts:

QHSLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.