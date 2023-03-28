Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 118.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 143,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

