Qtum (QTUM) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $318.73 million and $45.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00011207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.67 or 0.06512106 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00041430 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,592,832 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

