Quaero Capital S.A. Buys 6,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.2% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

