Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Shares of 16,558 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $352,911.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 12,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $352,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of GO opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

