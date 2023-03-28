Quaero Capital S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $301.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $306.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.