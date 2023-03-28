Quaero Capital S.A. Has $744,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Quaero Capital S.A. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,211,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.