Quaero Capital S.A. Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 1.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

SBAC stock opened at $251.20 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

