Quaero Capital S.A. Takes $363,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 2,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

