Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.2 %

XM opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.