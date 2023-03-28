Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Up 240.8% in March

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ RPID traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 33,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,163. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 810,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

