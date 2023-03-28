Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.79. 360,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,226. The company has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

