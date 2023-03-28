Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Ready Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE RC opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

