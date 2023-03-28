Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Block (SQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) recently:

3/28/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00.

3/24/2023 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Block was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

3/16/2023 – Block is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

3/8/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Block is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/24/2023 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,198,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,879,509. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Block Inc alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.