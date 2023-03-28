Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,893.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($104.44) to GBX 7,500 ($92.15) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($90.92) to GBX 7,575 ($93.07) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

