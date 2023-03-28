Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 104,015 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,636,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Palomar by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Up 0.8 %

PLMR traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 11,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,068. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Palomar Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

