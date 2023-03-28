Redwood Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 237,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 2.9 %

ALGM stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 365,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,614. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

