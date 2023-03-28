Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises accounts for 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Rush Enterprises worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 10,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,262. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

