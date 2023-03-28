Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

EQIX stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $684.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.46. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

