Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. MGP Ingredients accounts for approximately 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of MGP Ingredients worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.88. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $499,597.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,273,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,102,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,705 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.