Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.21. The stock had a trading volume of 887,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,356. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

