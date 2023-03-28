Redwood Investments LLC Sells 169,777 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169,777 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Air Transport Services Group worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,110 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,976,000 after acquiring an additional 225,309 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $3,846,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ATSG. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 40,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

