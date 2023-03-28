Redwood Investments LLC Sells 780 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Clearfield makes up 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Clearfield by 237.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Clearfield by 65.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Down 2.8 %

Clearfield stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.