Redwood Investments LLC Takes Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,000. Cactus makes up approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Cactus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cactus stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. 179,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,222. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

