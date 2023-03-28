Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $820.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $832.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,361 shares of company stock worth $26,912,456. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

