Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relief Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,928. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

