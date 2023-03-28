Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the February 28th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,089,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNECY remained flat at $6.74 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.