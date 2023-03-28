Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Repsol Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.50 ($17.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
